Valerie Perrine, best known for starring in the “Superman” ’70s film franchise and for her Oscar-nominated role as Honey Bruce in “Lenny,” has died at 82.

Perrine’s friend Stacey Souther shared the news of her death on Facebook on Monday, adding that the actress fought Parkinson’s disease. She died in her Beverly Hills home on Monday.

“She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest—and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it,” Souther wrote via Perrine’s account. “I love you, Valerie. I’ll see you on the other side.”

Souther included a link to a GoFundMe account where fans can help financially support Perrine’s funeral.

“Her final wish is to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, but after more than 15 years of fighting Parkinson’s, her finances are exhausted. Let’s come together to make her last wish a reality — she truly deserves it,” Souther said, concluding her message.

Perrine was born on Sept. 3, 1943 in Galveston, Texas. At the very beginning of her entertainment career, she was a showgirl in “Lido de Paris” at Stardust Resort and Casino Las Vegas. She went on to book modeling gigs, appearing in the May 1972 issue of Playboy, and she later became the first actress to intentionally appear nude on U.S. television during PBS’ 1973 broadcast of Bruce Jay Friedman’s “Steambath” on “Hollywood Television Theater.”

Perrine’s Hollywood journey carried on with force. In 1975, Perrine earned the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival for her role as comedian Lenny Bruce’s stripper wife Honey Bruce in Bob Fosse’s “Lenny.” She also nabbed Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for the performance.

She flew into the “Superman” film franchise when she starred as Miss Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor’s assistant and romantic interest. She reprised the role in “Superman II” in 1980. Some of her other roles were in “The Border,” “Maid to Order,” “Bright Angel” and “Mask of Murder.”

She is survived by her brother Kenneth.