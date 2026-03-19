Vertical Acquires North American Rights to Ethan Hawke’s Western Thriller ‘The Weight’

Vertical has acquired North American rights to Ethan Hawke’s western thriller “The Weight,” following its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, the company announced Thursday.

The film is directed by longtime editor Padraic McKinley, who is making his feature directorial debut.

Synopsis: In Oregon in 1933, Samuel Murphy is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal work camp. Warden Clancy tempts him with early release if he smuggles gold through deadly wilderness, but betrayal festers within the crew, and Murphy questions how far he’ll go to see his child again.

The film is written by Matthew Booi, Matthew Chapman and Shelby Gaines. Starring Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe, Julia Jones, Austin Amelio, Avi Nash and Sam Hazeldine.

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Chase Hutchinson wrote: “There are few actors today who have demonstrated as consistently as Hawke has that they can do just about anything, but the recently Oscar-nominated performer turns in yet another stirring performance in this tense Western that marks the directorial debut of McKinley, an editor known for his work on ‘The Good Lord Bird’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.’”

Hawke and the filmmaker also both liked the film’s title, which reminded them of the 1968 song of the same name by The Band. With Hawke attached, McKinley knew that the producers would pay for a rewrite. Hawke suggested Shelby Gaines, a multi-hyphenate who had helped on his series “The Good Lord Bird” and “Wildcat,” which Hawke co-wrote, produced and directed.

“We started reinventing from movies that I think we all were talking about, as far as adventure and action films that were inspired from the ‘60s, ‘70s, early ‘80s. And at the time, Ethan was doing his Paul Newman documentary, and he was thinking, Well, there’s characters I want to play within those things – a stoic and quiet, pragmatic character,” McKinley told TheWrap during our 2026 Sundance Interview Series. “We started daydreaming about a movie based on those chords.

“We reinvented the melody and the tempo and everything like that about it. And Shelby went away and wrote a f–king masterpiece, as far as I’m concerned, and then I sent it to Russell [Crowe]. He agreed. He thinks it’s an incredible script, incredible story. We went straight to production. They said it took five years to get going and four-and-a-half months from the day we started pre-production to the last time on the AVID.”

CAA Media Finance and WME Independent arranged the film’s financing and co-brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Jarowey on behalf of Vertical.

Check out all our Sundance coverage here