Alan Ritchson Battles a Giant Robot in Netflix’s ‘War Machine’ Trailer

Alan Ritchson has finally met his match.

In the first trailer for Netflix’s “War Machine,” Ritchson’s special ops soldier is on a training mission with his fellow grunts when he comes across something from another world – a giant, hulking robot that wants to kill them all. Watch the new trailer for the movie, debuting on the streaming service on March 6, below.

Play video

“War Machine” has a wonderful supporting cast that includes Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Esai Morales, Daniel Webber and Jai Courtney, and was directed, produced and co-written by Patrick Hughes, the talented Australian filmmaker behind “The Expendables 3” and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (and its sequel). We also highly recommend his debut feature “Red Hill,” a wonderful little thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

Ritchson, of course, is the star of Prime Video’s super popular “Reacher” series, based on the novels by Lee Child, and has appeared in “Fast X” and Guy Ritchie’s underrated “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.” He has a full slate of upcoming movies, too, with the wordless action movie “Motor City” (it premiered in Venice last year), high concept Christmas movie “The Man With the Bag” (featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus), indie thriller “Runner” and an untitled biopic on retired Navy SEAL Mark Thornton, which Ritchson co-wrote and will serve as a re-team with Hughes.

“War Machine” is the type of movie, like the romantic comedy, that has also all but exclusively migrated to streaming – the big, boisterous, R-rated movie that feels like the kind of thing you’d rent from your local video store on a rainy night in 1991. (See also: Prime Video’s “Dirty Work” and “Heads of State” and “The Wrecking Crew.”)

“War Machine” hits Netflix on March 6.