‘Carry-On’ Director Jaume Collet-Serra Signs Overall Deal at Netflix

Jaume Collet-Serra and Netflix have formed a creative partnership that will have Collet-Serra direct and produce feature films and series under an exclusive multi-year deal, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The filmmaker, also known for “Black Adam,” strikes the deal as “Carry-On” stands as the streamer’s second most-popular film of all time, raking in 185 million views since its release.

Collet-Serra joins a very exclusive club as David Fincher and Noah Baumbach are also some of the few filmmakers under Netflix deals.

The first film out of the pact is the psychological thriller “An Innocent Girl,” which Collet-Serra will direct and produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also produce for Berlanti/Schechter Films.

“From production to release, my experience making ‘Carry-On’ with the Netflix team was everything a filmmaker could hope for,” Collet-Serra said in statement. “I’m thrilled to call Netflix my creative home and excited to keep pushing boundaries together, beginning with ‘An Innocent Girl.’”

Doug Belgrad, vice president of Film at Netflix, added: “Jaume’s one of the most in-demand directors out there right now, and for good reason — he knows how to deliver big, high-stakes stories that audiences love. The fact that he chose to make this deal with us, especially after the great experience we had together on ‘Carry-On,’ says a lot. He’s never been hotter, and we look forward to keeping that momentum going with him.”

Variety first reported the news.