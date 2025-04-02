David Fincher to Direct Brad Pitt in Tarantino-Scripted Cliff Booth Movie for Netflix

As unlikely as it sounds, a spinoff of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” focused on Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth, is back in the realm of possibility, courtesy of David Fincher and Netflix. And no, this isn’t an April Fool’s Day prank.

Fincher will direct from an original script by Tarantino, with Netflix footing the bill and subsequently getting exclusive rights to the project. This would be the first Tarantino-related project ever to get a streaming-first release, something possible only because he isn’t directing it himself — and because of Fincher’s first-look deal with Netflix.

According to The Playlist, which first reported the news, Tarantino’s script grew out of “The Movie Critic,” Tarantino’s abandoned ‘final film’ in which Pitt would have reprised his Oscar-winning role — presumably opposite some other acting legend playing the title character.

It was Tarantino, the outlet reported, who reached out to Fincher about taking over the project, though according to Deadline, it was actually Pitt who, with Tarantino’s blessing, brought it to his “Seven” and “Fight Club” director.

Tarantino previously explained that his main inspiration for “The Movie Critic” was when he learned as a teenager in the 1970s that some pornographic magazines employed actual movie critics. Details about the script Fincher is directing are not public, and it’s unknown how much if anything of that remains.

It’s also not known if the film takes place before or after the events of “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” which is set in 1969, or if it would even follow the same continuity. OUATIH ends with Booth and his friend actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) violently foiling the Manson Family before they could murder Sharon Tate.

Tarantino had originally planned for “The Movie Critic” to be his 1oth and final film, but a year ago this month he walked away from it for unclear reasons. The director still intends for his 10th film to be his last, but his focus lately has been on non-motion picture projects, most notably a stage play he is currently writing.