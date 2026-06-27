Warner Bros. Pushes Back on Claim Jonah Hill’s ‘Cut Off’ Is ‘Unreleasable’

Warner Bros. pushed back on claims that Jonah Hill’s upcoming comedy “Cut Off” was “unreleasable” after it was pulled from its original July release date.

“That speculation is inaccurate,” a spokesperson for the studio told TheWrap Friday evening after Puck News‘ Matthew Belloni claimed the movie was no longer scheduled for July 17 as it was viewed as “unreleasable.” (The original July 17 release date would’ve seen “Cut Off” going up against Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated “The Odyssey” adaptation starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland and more notable names.)

A representative for Hill expressed a similar sentiment, sharing with TheWrap that the movie was simply “not finished” yet and currently in post production.

An individual with knowledge also challenged Belloni’s narrative, telling TheWrap that Hill’s movie, which c0-stars Kristen Wiig, wrapped production back in January – leaving Warner Brothers wanting more time in the run-up to the release. TheWrap has since learned that a new release date is forthcoming.

“Cut Off,” which also stars Nathan Lane and Bette Midler, tells the story of two rich siblings who are cut off from their parents and forced to learn how to support themselves for the first time. Additional cast members include Adriana Barraza, Camila Cabello, Langston Kerman, Chelsea Peretti and Cary Christopher.

Ezra Woods penned the screenplay alongside Hill.

“Cut Off” marks Hill’s third feature-length fictional film, having previously helmed the 2018 coming-of-age drama “Mid90s” and the 2026 black comedy “Outcome,” which he also co-wrote with Woods. He also directed the 2022 documentary film “Stutz,” which chronicled the life and career of Hill’s psychiatrist, Dr. Phil Stutz.