Kristen Wiig and Jonah Hill to Star in Sibling Comedy ‘Cut Off’ for Warner Bros.

Kristen Wiig is set to star alongside Jonah Hill in the upcoming sibling comedy “Cut Off,” TheWrap has learned.

Ezra Woods is writing the screenplay alongside Hill, who is also writing and directing the Warner Bros. Pictures film. Production starts this fall with Jesse Ehrman and Zach Hamby overseeing for Warner Bros. Pictures. Warner Bros. Pictures will release “Cut Off” in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026.

In addition, Strong Baby’s Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin will produce “Cut Off” with Hill.

Per reports, the pair will play two siblings whose wealthy parents have cut them off financially, forcing the brother and sister to fend for themselves in the real world.

In the meantime, Wiig stars in Season 2 of “Palm Royale,” which premieres this fall on Apple TV+, on which she also serves as an executive producer. The actress and comedienne earned herself an Emmy nomination with her Season 1 performance. She’s also gearing up for her role as a villain in Universal’s family flick “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie,” which lands in theaters on Sept. 26.

