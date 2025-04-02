‘Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie’: Kristen Wiig and Gloria Estefan Join Cast

Kristen Wiig and Gloria Estefan have joined the cast of “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie,” Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation, announced at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

Since the debut of the “Gabby’s Dollhouse” series in 2021, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends on Netflix. Created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, “Gabby’s Dollhouse” is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse.

In the new film, Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner, reprising her role from the series) heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera, Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” is directed by Ryan Crego (executive producer of “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh,” “I Heart Arlo”), who earned a Children’s and Family Emmy nomination for his television feature “Arlo the Alligator Boy.” The film is produced by Steven Schweickart, who has served as a production supervisor or co-producer on some of DreamWorks Animation’s biggest blockbusters including “How to Train Your Dragon,” “The Croods” and most recently, “Kung Fu Panda 4,” which has earned almost $500 million worldwide.

The film is executive produced by Twomey and Johnson, based on the “Gabby’s Dollhouse” series created by them.

Universal Pictures will release DreamWorks Animation’s “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” on Sept. 26, 2025.