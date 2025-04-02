Scarlett Johansson Runs From Dinos in New ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ CinemaCon Footage

Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and director Gareth Edwards took the CinemaCon stage on Wednesday to introduce new footage from their upcoming tentpole “Jurassic World: Rebirth.”

The footage begins in a lab, alarms go off and a dinosaur eats a poor scientist. Small dinos in cryo-captivity are shown.

“Maybe we should make this quick,” Johansson’s character says. Various shots of dinosaurs attacking are shown, before the roar of a huge dinosaur yells to end the footage presentation.

A sequel to “Jurassic World Dominion,” the film takes place five years after those events and includes a star-studded cast made up entirely of “Jurassic” newcomers. The film is produced by Amblin Entertainment.

While “Jurassic Park” screenwriter David Koepp has returned to pen the script for “Rebirth,” the new film is directed by Edwards, who has previously never stepped foot in its dinosaur-infested world.

Johansson leads the “Jurassic World Rebirth” cast. Two-time Oscar winner Ali is set to appear opposite her, along with “Wicked” star Jonathan Bailey rounding out the main ensemble.

Rupert Friend (“Companion”), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (“The Lincoln Lawyer”), Luna Blaise (“Manifest”), David Iacono (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) and Ed Skrein (“Deadpool”) also star in the forthcoming sequel.

While “Jurassic World Rebirth” marks Edwards’ first time playing around in the “Jurassic Park” world, he is fortunately no stranger to making big, bold sci-fi movies, or to handling valuable pieces of existing intellectual property. His previous credits include 2010’s “Monsters,” 2014’s “Godzilla,” 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and 2023’s “The Creator.”

“Jurassic World Rebirth” is set to hit theaters July 2.