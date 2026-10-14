‘Whalefall’ Review: Austin Abrams’ Claustrophobic Survival Tale Is a Whale of a Time

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Brian Duffield is swiftly becoming a master of unspeakable horror. That’s partly because the last film he directed, “No One Will Save You,” was a terrifying alien invasion story with practically zero dialogue. More importantly, he has a shrewd understanding of how small we all are, and how unthinkable it is to be confronted with unknowable entities that neither hate nor fear us. It’s somehow worse when they think of us as less than nothing. Like a drone to be collected for their personal hive or, in his new movie “Whalefall,” a scrap of meat lodged between their teeth.

We all know what it’s like to get stuck inside a whale, because Walt Disney’s “Pinocchio” told us it wasn’t so bad. It’s demoralizing, but you can live quite comfortably in the giant hollow of a whale’s belly, fishing for sustenance and, I dunno, probably catching up on your reading? The Monstro sequence in “Pinocchio” terrified a lot of children, myself included, but in “Whalefall” we learn that it was the sanitized, family-friendly version. Yikes.

If you’re actually eaten by a sperm whale, like a young scuba diver named Jay (Austin Abrams) does in “Whalefall,” it isn’t just scary, and it sure as hell isn’t tranquil. It’s exceedingly gross. Jay is exploring the ocean floor off the coast of his childhood home, searching for the corpse of his drowned father Mitt (Josh Brolin), when he stumbles into the path of a sperm whale and a giant squid, locked in a life or death struggle. The whale swallows the squid whole, but the squid pulls Jay in as well. Now he’s stuck there, fighting a giant squid inside a gargantuan gullet and trying not to get dissolved by the whale’s stomach acid.