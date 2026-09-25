What the Heck Is Infinity Vision? Here’s What You Need to Know

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Truly, what the heck is Infinity Vision?

When it was announced that both “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part 3” were sharing a release date in mid-December this year, questions quickly arose about the limited IMAX screens for those days. Well, “Dune: Part 3” has a relationship with the brand and had scenes shot using IMAX cameras so they locked down a ton of the screens for the first few weeks after release. That left “Avengers” and Disney in a bit of a pickle – thus, Infinity Vision was born.

Unfortunately, it has only led to much more head-scratching as to what Infinity Vision actually is and what it means to be taking in an Infinity Vision movie. Well, we’ve broken it down: what it is, when they start, and how different it is from IMAX.

Below, we walk through what to expect from Infinity Vision.

What is Infinity Vision?

With the term Infinity Vision, you’d think that Disney was shelling out big bucks for major tech advancements in cameras and theater spaces. Think again! In reality, the Infinity Vision brand is nothing more than a glorified stamp of approval that an existing theater and screen met the minimum requirements to be dubbed an Infinity Vision screen.

In Disney’s own words, Infinity Vision is “a new certification for Premium Large Format theaters, guaranteeing moviegoers an exceptional film presentation with big screens, bright images, and outstanding sound.”

So if you’re seeing “Avengers: Doomsday” in the same theater and on the same screen you’ve been seeing movies at all year but now it’s dubbed an Infinity Vision screen, just know nothing is really different and that you just happened to already be going to a nice theater.

Is it the same as IMAX?

Absolutely not. While IMAX is a specific format attained by using their cameras made for those screens, Infinity Vision is, again, mostly a stamp of approval for an already existing theater and screen. It is not adding anything new to screens dubbed Infinity Vision, merely reconfirming they were already good. If you see a movie in Infinity Vision, understand it is merely Disney giving the theater a pat on the back.

When do Infinity Vision screenings start?

While Infinity Vision was created chiefly to be used for “Avengers: Doomsday,” the format debuts long before December 18. In fact, the first Infinity Vision screening is tied to the “Avengers: Endgame Encore” screenings that start up Sept. 25. That’ll be the first time you get to see the screen qualifications in action as the massive MCU hit returns to theaters with newly added scenes to help further tease “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Will “Avengers: Doomsday” be in IMAX screens?

Nope! The whole point of making the Infinity Vision screen requirement qualifications is because “Avengers: Doomsday” was not going to be able to secure the IMAX screens that it wanted for the film. That’s because the hotly anticipated MCU film shares a release date with an equally big film “Dune: Part 3.” The Denis Villeneuve-directed film features many shots for IMAX and the director and franchise have a good relationship with the brand so they managed to secure 400 IMAX screens for a three-week window.

The whole idea of Infinity Vision came about because Marvel realized they were going to lose out on weeks without access to the growingly popular premiere format. So… here we are.