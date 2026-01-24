That’s right, we’re back again with another movie trio that you should be watching this weekend.
With so many things to watch right now, including the Oscar-nominated flicks of the year, it’s nearly impossible to make up your mind about what to watch.
But duh, that’s why you depend on us to make the process easier. And we’ve done just that with our three-title movie list. We’ve got a Nickelodeon absolute fave for the family to watch, a woman-led drama that will make you reflect on life and one of David Fincher’s most thrilling works of art.
No need to wait any longer, scroll on down for our picks of the week.
“The Hours” (2002)
We’re kicking the list off with a woman-led, star-studded gem, Stephen Daldry’s “The Hours.” The story is centered on three women who are living at different times and places. Each of them, though, is yearning for a bigger purpose. While they are distanced by time periods, their lives end up being connected by a single day. The film explores love, loss and one’s meaning.
“Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” (2001)
Now, don’t lie. If you’re a millennial, you know you were dragging your parents to see this Nickelodeon banger in theaters. Jimmy Neutron is a fifth-grade genius who loves to invent new gadgets while attending school with his two pals. But aliens abduct the parents in his hometown, he’ll have to use that big ol’ noggin of his to save them.
“Zodiac” (2007)
You might think to yourself, ‘Once I’ve seen one serial killer movie, I’ve seen them all.” But when it comes to David Fincher’s chilling thriller “Zodiac,” the film is a must-see, especially John Carroll Lynch’s standout performance as Arthur Leigh Allen. As mentioned, the movie follows the murders of the infamous San Francisco-based killer Zodiac.