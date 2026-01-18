The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Hulu This Weekend

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner in “13 Going on 30” (Credit: Sony Pictures)

“13 Going on 30”

When’s the last time you watched “13 Going on 30”? Because I rewatched it fairly recently, and the movie is kind of wild.

Jenna Rink (Christa B. Allen) wishes that she could skip ahead to being 30 years old (weird wish but OK) after middle school bullies ruin her 13th birthday. The wish comes true, sending her into a future where she’s played by Jennifer Garner and working as an editor for her favorite fashion magazine. Adult Jenna has everything: a hot boyfriend, a swanky apartment, Andy Serkis as a boss, a framed photo of herself with Rudy Giuliani.

But Jenna quickly starts to realize how hollow her adult life is. This is largely spurred by her reuniting with Matty Flamhaff (real name), her dorky childhood best friend played as an adult by Mark Ruffalo in what can only be described as one of the most hangdog performances of all time. At first, Matty seems put off by Jenna (who ditched him for the cool kids after her 13th birthday), but he quickly warms up to this new version of her — especially after they do the “Thriller” dance together at a big magazine party. He even considers leaving his adult fiancée for this 13-year-old in an adult body (this movie kind of has the “Big” problem, but it’s best not to get hung up on that).

For as much as you can pick it apart, “13 Going on 30” is a genuinely fun and enjoyable rom-com that is both quality and committed. Garner gives a fantastic performance, even if she and Allen don’t fully line up on their portrayals (though they’re much closer than other attempts like “Shazam”). This is unadulterated early 2000s nostalgia, and a great way to pass a few hours.