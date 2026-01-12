Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart and Natasha Lyonne Protest ICE at Golden Globes: ‘I’m Here Speaking as a Citizen’

Mark Ruffalo, Jean Smart, Natasha Lyonne and Wanda Sykes were among the A-lister nominees and attendees taking a stand against ICE at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

In many cases, the actors walking the carpet at Sunday’s awards ceremony in Los Angeles wore black and white pins that read “ICE Out” and “Be Good” in honor Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week, as well as Keith Porter, who was killed by an off-duty ICE agent on New Year’s Eve.

The pin campaign, which was organized by the ACLU, Maremoto, Move On, National Domestic Workers Alliance and Working Families Power, aims to honor the memory of both Good and Porter “while also reminding us what it means to be good to one another in the face of such horror – to be a good citizen, neighbor, friend, ally and human,” a press release for the initiative reads.

“Everyday, everywhere, regular people are being good: keeping kids safe when they walk to school, filming fathers who are being disappeared from their workplaces, donating to fundraisers to support organizations who are keeping us safe,” the statement continued.

Most of the actors donning the pins have been outspoken in their views surrounding ICE and other political issues, with Ruffalo posting an image of the “Ice Out” campaign on his Instagram earlier Sunday.

“This week an American citizen was killed by ICE, and as a concerned human, I can’t pretend like this is normal,” Ruffalo wrote in his post. “This is an invitation to everyone who follows me, if you’re concerned – you are not alone – together, we can stop the violence, and #begood, in honor of Renee Macklin Good.”

Smart, who won the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a comedy television series for her starring role in “Hacks,” spoke about the current political moment in what she later referred to as a “rant on the red carpet” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “”I know there are people who find it annoying when actors take opportunities like this to talk about social and political things, but I’m not here right now as an actress. I’m just speaking as a citizen and a mom and I hope people understand that.”

In her acceptance speech Sunday, the “Hacks” star called on her peers to “do the right thing.”

“There’s just a lot that could be said tonight — I said my rant on the red carpet, so I won’t do it here … But let’s all do the right thing,” Smart said. “I think everybody in their hearts comes with the right things to do, so let’s do the right thing.”