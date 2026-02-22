Where to Watch the BAFTAs

Sunday night will see the 79th British Academy Film Awards crown a fresh slate a winners as the latest awards season stop. “Hamnet,” “One Battle After Another,” “Sinners” and more will duke it out for Best Film and a number of other prizes.

But where can you watch the BAFTAs? Read on to find out.

Where can you watch the BAFTAs?

Hosted by Alan Cumming at the Royal Festival Hall, the BAFTAs are aired in London on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7 p.m. local time (or 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET). In the U.S., the easiest way to watch the show will be on a delay, with E! airing the BAFTAs at 8 p.m. EST and 8 p.m. PST.

What is nominated at the BAFTAs?

There are 26 categories at the BAFTAs, including Best Film and Best British Film. In Best Film, the nominees are “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme,” “One Battle After Another,” “Sentimental Value” and “Sinners” — all Best Picture nominees at the Oscars.

In Best British Film, the 10 nominees are “28 Years Later,” “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” “Die My Love,” “H Is for Hawk,” “Hamnet,” “I Swear,” “Mr Burton,” “Pillion” and “Steve.”

While the Academy Awards only picks five nominees in each category outside of Best Picture, several BAFTA categories recognize six. This adds names like Yorgos Lanthimos (“Bugonia”) in Best Director and Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”) in Best Actress — two categories that otherwise include the same five nominees as the Oscars.

“One Battle After Another” leads the pack at the BAFTAs with 14 nominations, followed by “Sinners” with 13 and “Hamnet” and “Marty Supreme” with 11 each.

Another category unique to the BAFTAs is Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer. This lineup includes “The Ceremony” (Jack King, Hollie Bryan, and Lucy Meer), “My Father’s Shadow” (Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies), “Pillion” (Harry Lighton), “A Want in Her” (Myrid Carten) and “Wasteman” (Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews, and Eoin Doran).