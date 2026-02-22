‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Frankenstein’ Win Set Decorators Awards

“Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” “One Battle After Another” and “Wicked: For Good” have won the top feature-film awards at the Set Decorators Society of America’s SDSA Awards, which were announced on YouTube on Saturday afternoon.
“Hamnet” won in the period film category, “One Battle After Another” in contemporary film, “Frankenstein” in fantasy or science-fiction film and “Wicked: For Good” in comedy or musical feature.
“One Battle After Another” won the award for Best Picture, which is open to all films regardless of genre.
The SDSA has been giving out awards since 2020. In that time, one of its winners has gone on to take the Academy Award for Best Production Design four out of the five times, with the SDSA’s period-film winner earning the Oscar twice and its fantasy and comedy/musical winner doing it once each. In 2023, “Tar,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Matilda the Musical” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” won the SDSA’s awards, but “All Quiet on the Western” front won the Oscar.
For the last two years, the SDSA has also added the Best Picture category, which was won by “Poor Things” in 2024 and “A Complete Unknown” in 2026.
The SDSA’s awards in television categories are handed out at a different time than the film awards.
The other awards given out to honor production design, the Art Directors Guild Awards, will take place on Feb. 28.
Here is the full list of SDSA Awards nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.
Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film
“Bugonia”
Set Decoration by Prue Howard
Production Design by James Price
“F1”
Set Decoration by Andrew McCarthy SDSA & Véronique Melery
Production Design by Mark Tildesley & Ben Munro
“Jay Kelly”
Set Decoration by Véronique Melery & Meg Everist
Production Design by Mark Tildesley
“One Battle After Another” *WINNER
Set Decoration by Anthony Carlino SDSA
Production Design by Florencia Martin
“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”
Set Decoration by Kathryn Pyle
Production Design by Rick Heinrichs
Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Period Feature Film
“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”
Set Decoration by Linda Wilson
Production Design by Donal Woods
“Hamnet” *WINNER
Set Decoration by Alice Felton SDSA
Production Design by Fiona Crombie
“Marty Supreme”
Set Decoration by Adam Willis
Production Design by Jack Fisk
“Sinners”
Set Decoration by Monique Champagne SDSA
Production Design by Hannah Beachler
“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
Set Decoration by Kris Moran
Production Design by Stefania Cella
Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film
“Avatar: Fire and Ash”
Set Decoration by Vanessa Cole
Production Design by Dylan Cole & Ben Procter
“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”
Set Decoration by Jille Azis
Production Design by Kasra Farahani
“Frankenstein” *WINNER
Set Decoration by Shane Vieau SDSA
Production Design by Tamara Deverell
“How to Train Your Dragon”
Set Decoration by Daniel Birt SDSA
Production Design by Dominic Watkins
“Superman”
Set Decoration by Rosemary Brandenburg SDSA
Production Design by Beth Mickle
Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Comedy or Musical Feature Film
“Freakier Friday”
Set Decoration by Brandi Kalish SDSA
Production Design by Kay Anna Lee
“Kiss of the Spider Woman”
Set Decoration by Andrew Baseman SDSA
Production Design by Scott Chambliss
“The Phoenician Scheme”
Set Decoration by Anna Pinnock
Production Design by Adam Stockhausen
“Roofman”
Set Decoration by Kendall Anderson SDSA
Production Design by Inbal Weinberg
“Wicked: For Good”*WINNER
Set Decoration by Lee Sandales
Production Design by Nathan Crowley
Best Film
“One Battle After Another” *WINNER
Set Decoration by Anthony Carlino SDSA
Production Design by Florencia Martin