‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Frankenstein’ Win Set Decorators Awards

“Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” “One Battle After Another” and “Wicked: For Good” have won the top feature-film awards at the Set Decorators Society of America’s SDSA Awards, which were announced on YouTube on Saturday afternoon.

“Hamnet” won in the period film category, “One Battle After Another” in contemporary film, “Frankenstein” in fantasy or science-fiction film and “Wicked: For Good” in comedy or musical feature.

“One Battle After Another” won the award for Best Picture, which is open to all films regardless of genre.

The SDSA has been giving out awards since 2020. In that time, one of its winners has gone on to take the Academy Award for Best Production Design four out of the five times, with the SDSA’s period-film winner earning the Oscar twice and its fantasy and comedy/musical winner doing it once each. In 2023, “Tar,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Matilda the Musical” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” won the SDSA’s awards, but “All Quiet on the Western” front won the Oscar.

For the last two years, the SDSA has also added the Best Picture category, which was won by “Poor Things” in 2024 and “A Complete Unknown” in 2026.

The SDSA’s awards in television categories are handed out at a different time than the film awards.

The other awards given out to honor production design, the Art Directors Guild Awards, will take place on Feb. 28.

Here is the full list of SDSA Awards nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film

“Bugonia”

Set Decoration by Prue Howard

Production Design by James Price

“F1”

Set Decoration by Andrew McCarthy SDSA & Véronique Melery

Production Design by Mark Tildesley & Ben Munro

“Jay Kelly”

Set Decoration by Véronique Melery & Meg Everist

Production Design by Mark Tildesley

“One Battle After Another” *WINNER

Set Decoration by Anthony Carlino SDSA

Production Design by Florencia Martin

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

Set Decoration by Kathryn Pyle

Production Design by Rick Heinrichs

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Period Feature Film

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”

Set Decoration by Linda Wilson

Production Design by Donal Woods

“Hamnet” *WINNER

Set Decoration by Alice Felton SDSA

Production Design by Fiona Crombie

“Marty Supreme”

Set Decoration by Adam Willis

Production Design by Jack Fisk

“Sinners”

Set Decoration by Monique Champagne SDSA

Production Design by Hannah Beachler

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”

Set Decoration by Kris Moran

Production Design by Stefania Cella

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Set Decoration by Vanessa Cole

Production Design by Dylan Cole & Ben Procter

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Set Decoration by Jille Azis

Production Design by Kasra Farahani

“Frankenstein” *WINNER

Set Decoration by Shane Vieau SDSA

Production Design by Tamara Deverell

“How to Train Your Dragon”

Set Decoration by Daniel Birt SDSA

Production Design by Dominic Watkins

“Superman”

Set Decoration by Rosemary Brandenburg SDSA

Production Design by Beth Mickle

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Comedy or Musical Feature Film

“Freakier Friday”

Set Decoration by Brandi Kalish SDSA

Production Design by Kay Anna Lee

“Kiss of the Spider Woman”

Set Decoration by Andrew Baseman SDSA

Production Design by Scott Chambliss

“The Phoenician Scheme”

Set Decoration by Anna Pinnock

Production Design by Adam Stockhausen

“Roofman”

Set Decoration by Kendall Anderson SDSA

Production Design by Inbal Weinberg

“Wicked: For Good”*WINNER

Set Decoration by Lee Sandales

Production Design by Nathan Crowley

Best Film

“One Battle After Another” *WINNER

Set Decoration by Anthony Carlino SDSA

Production Design by Florencia Martin