Where to Watch Lili Reinhart’s Witchy Cult Movie, ‘Forbidden Fruits’

What would happen if you crossed “Mean Girls” with “The Craft,” and sprinkled in a few other seminal movies like “The Devil Wears Prada”? You’d get “Forbidden Fruits,” and now you can finally watch it yourself.

Premiering at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival, the film stars Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Alexandra Shipp and Victoria Pedretti as a set of retail workers who are also kind of witches — and are all named for fruits. When Pumpkin (Tung) moves to town, she drops right into the group but she’s harboring a secret.

Then again, they all are. We won’t tell you what those secrets are, but we will give you the other details you need to know for this film.

“Forbidden Fruits” debuted at SXSW on March 16, 2026. It released wide on March 27.

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, you can only see it in theaters, and you can search showtimes near you below:

What’s it about?

The official synopsis reads: “Free Eden employee Apple leads a secret witch cult with coworkers Cherry and Fig. New hire Pumpkin questions their sisterhood, forcing them to confront inner darkness or meet violent ends.”

Shudder is one of the studios behind this movie, does that mean it’s scary?

I’ll say this: I’m a big scaredy cat, and this was doable. It does get bloody at times, so if you’re squeamish there, be warned. But the odds of you having nightmares from this are low. And if you do, well, consider this a preemptive apology.

Watch the trailer