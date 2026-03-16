Where to Watch Every Paul Thomas Anderson Movie Right Now

Paul Thomas Anderson finally has an Oscar in his hand — and more than one.

Before the 2026 Oscars season, Anderson scored 11 nominations at the Academy Awards across writing, directing and producing. He had yet to take a single statue home.

He soon added three nominations to that list — all for “One Battle After Another.” All three of these Oscars are now in his hand.

Loosely adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s novel “Vineland,” PTA’s “One Battle After Another” opened to rave reviews and went on a massive winning streak on the awards trail. The film picked up the top prizes at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics Choice Awards, WGAs, DGAs and PGAs, among other ceremonies.

At the Oscars, “One Battle After Another” won six prizes in total: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), Best Editing (Andy Jurgensen) and the inaugural Best Casting award (Cassandra Kulukundis).

After these wins, fans looking to dive into Paul Thomas Anderson’s full filmography before his latest are in luck. Almost every one of the director’s 10 movies is currently available on streaming — though they’re not all in the same place.

Here’s where you can watch every PTA movie, including “One Battle After Another.”