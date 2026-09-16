Where to Stream All the ‘Resident Evil’ Movies

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A new film inspired by the “Resident Evil” video game franchise is upon us, and that means the many other movies – both live-action and animated – are asking to be rewatched.

The franchise extends across an original group of films, one film reboot, a TV series and a number of animated films. The new, second reboot is shedding much of the video games’ stories to tell an original story. If you want to do a rewatch, you’ll need a few different streamers.

Here’s where to stream all the movies in the “Resident Evil” franchise.

Where can you stream all the “Resident Evil” movies?

The video game franchise has spawned a fair few films, and if you want to watch them all, you’ll need more than a couple streaming services. If you count the animated films and TV shows, we’re talking double-digit options to dive into. Here’s where you can find them all:

Live Action Movies:

“Resident Evil” (2002) – Prime Video

“Resident Evil: Apocalypse” (2004) – Prime Video

“Resident Evil: Extinction” (2007) – Netflix

“Resident Evil: Afterlife” (2010) – Netflix

“Resident Evil: Retribution” (2012) – Netflix

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” (2017) – Netflix

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (2021) – Hulu

Live Action TV Shows:

“Resident Evil” (2022) – Netflix

Animated Movies:

“Resident Evil: Degeneration” (2008) – Prime Video

“Resident Evil: Damnation” (2012) – Netflix

“Resident Evil: Vendetta” (2017) – Netflix

“Resident Evil: Death Island” (2023) – Netflix

When does “Resident Evil” (2026) come out?

The latest film in the game franchise’s history – and second reboot of the zombified world – releases on Friday, Sept. 18 in theaters. It is unclear which streamer the horror film will go to once the theatrical run is over.

What is “Resident Evil” (2026) about?

The film puts the twisting and turning plot of the many “Resident Evil” games to the side to tell a wholly original story. The movie follows a man who is asked to bring a medical bag into the heart of Raccoon City right as the zombie outbreak is kicking off. The film follows the man’s harrowing night as things go from bad to worse as he fights for his survival.

Watch the “Resident Evil” (2026) trailer: