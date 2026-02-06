Where to Watch ‘Solo Mio’: Is Kevin James’ New Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Angel Studios is entering the rom-com arena this week, led by Kevin James, with the new film “Solo Mio.”

The movie follows Matt (James), a man who dreams of a picturesque Italian wedding. Unfortunately, those dreams are shattered when his fiancée leaves him at the altar. In the aftermath, Matt decides to still go on his planned honeymoon across Italy alone and get to know the country along the way.

“Solo Mio” marks the first romantic comedy from the studio, and stars familiar faces alongside James, including “American Pie” and “How I Met Your Mother” alum Alyson Hannigan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie, including where you can watch it.

When does it come out?

“Solo Mio” releases everywhere on Friday, Feb. 6.

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, you’ll only be able to see “Solo Mio” in theaters. After that, it’ll likely head to their own streaming platform. We’ll keep you posted on when that’ll be.

What is it about?

Per the official synopsis: “A wedding disaster leaves the groom stranded in Rome, heartbroken in the world’s happiest city. But with one determined local—and a few meddling vacation couples—in his corner, his ruined honeymoon becomes an adventure he never expected. Because sometimes heartbreak is just the first chapter of a better story.”

Who stars in it?

In addition to Kevin James, “Solo Mio” stars Kim Coates, Alyson Hannigan, Julee Cerda, Julie Ann Emery, Jonathan Roumie and Nicole Grimaudo.

Watch the trailer: