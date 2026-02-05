‘The Tonight Show’ Host Jimmy Fallon and Kevin James Sing About Office Missed Connections | Exclusive

Have you ever worked with someone you thought was cool but you’ve forgotten their name? So instead of a beautiful friendship, you spend your days wondering what could have been? This incredibly specific and relatable phenomenon has now been immortalized thanks to “The Tonight Show.” On Wednesday, the NBC late night show will air a music video about this very problem starring Jimmy Fallon and Kevin James, TheWrap can exclusively share.

The music video starts out in a normal corporate office. But as people type away and sip their coffee, Fallon begins to sing about a deep inner turmoil. “He’s a coworker who I barely know. I think he works like two floors below,” Fallon sings.

Kevin James then chimes in to complete the second half of the ballad. “He’s a coworker who I barely know. I think we just have different workflows,” James sings.

As the song gains momentum, both men try to guess the other’s name. No matter how much they clearly like each other, their fear of looking impolite and foolish keeps them apart. It’s the great love story of our time. There’s Romeo and Juliet, and then there’s that guy in sales who has always has killer sneakers but you can’t remember if his name is Jake or Josh.

“We could be best buds, but we don’t take the next step,” the two sing later in the video, eventually feeding each other mimosas over a friendship brunch. “We keep to ourselves, but he could be my best friend.”

Watch the full video below.

Play video

James digitally dropped by “The Tonight Show” to promote his upcoming movie, “Solo Mio.” The rom-com directed by Chuck Kinnane and Dan Kinnane follows Matt, a man whose dreams of a perfect Italian wedding are shattered when his fiancée leaves him at the altar. But instead of calling it quits and going home, Matts decides to go on his honeymoon alone, embracing everything Italy has to offer. In addition to starring in the movie, James wrote the script alongside Patrick Kinnane and John Kinnane. Alyson Hannigan, Kim Coates and Jonathan Roumie also star in the movie.

Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” will feature appearances from Ethan Hawke, Katseye, Myles Garrett and Nick Jonas. New episodes of the series premiere on NBC weekdays at 11:35 p.m. ET /10:35 p.m. CT.