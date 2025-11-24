Angel Studios Partners With Butch Hartman for ‘The Christmas King: A Garden Cartoon Holiday Movie’ | Exclusive

Angel Studios has partnered with “The Fairly OddParents” creator Butch Hartman and his new independent animated studio for “The Christmas King! A Garden Cartoon Holiday Movie,” which will debut on Angel platforms on Dec. 11.

“When Lenny the Lion and Lucy the Lamb find the first snowflake of Christmas, they race against time to deliver it to The Christmas King before it melts! If they don’t make it, no one can have a Merry Christmas,” reads the official synopsis. “Along the way, they discover that the best gift is friendship.”

Created, executive produced and directed by Hartman (who also wrote all the songs), the film features a voice cast that includes Matt Lanter as The Christmas King, James Arnold Taylor, Cristina M. Medina, Brian Stivale and Hillary Phillips. The creative team includes Ramiro Olmos as creative director, Nick Kalmar and Stephen Picher as co-directors, with producer Taylor Bradbury, alongside EPs Butch and Julieann Hartman. “The Christmas King! A Garden Holiday Movie!” comes from Garden Productions and Butch Hartman Studios.

“Butch and his team consistently create exceptional stories that families can enjoy together,” said David Fischer, Director of Acquisitions and Business Affairs for Angel, in a statement. “My wife and I are always on the hunt for quality projects that not only entertain, but instill positive values. ‘The Christmas King!’ is a perfect way for families to come together and celebrate the Christmas season.”

“Anyone working in the family entertainment sector has enormous admiration for what Angel is providing for families all around the world seeking values-based stories,” Hartman added. “Like Angel, our mandate is to provide quality and safe programming that sparks the imagination and enhances the lives of young people and their families. When like-minded people come together like this, it’s a win all around.”

The film is an extension of the “Garden Cartoon” television series, which is available through Angel and other platforms. Butch Hartman Studios is also developing “Little Harps,” a preschool series about a guardian angel school “that prepares new recruits to help kids on earth;” “Dragon Drive-Thru,” about dragons running a fast-food stand in a medieval town; and “Family Fusion,” “in which two super-science families live next door to each other and try not to destroy the neighborhood.”

“The Christmas King! A Garden Holiday Movie!” hits Angel platforms on Dec. 11.