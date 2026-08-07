Where to Watch ‘Super Troopers 3’: Is the Comedy Sequel Streaming? 

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The Super Troopers are back, and you only had to wait eight years this time (better that than 17).

Director Jay Chandrasekhar and the Broken Lizard comedy troupe (consisting of Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske) returned to the screen Friday with “Super Troopers 3,” the latest continuation of the comedy franchise they started all the way back in 2001. Broken Lizard wrote the threequel, which sees Thorny (Chandrasekhar) and Farva (Heffernan) at odds when the latter seeks to marry the former’s sister, Sarita (Hannah Simone).

But how can you watch “Super Troopers 3” this weekend, and is the new comedy film streaming? Read on to find out.

Is “Super Troopers 3” streaming?

No, “Super Troopers 3” is not streaming. The film has received a theatrical release from Searchlight Pictures, starting Aug. 7. You can buy tickets below.

AMC

Atom

Fandango

Regal

What is “Super Troopers 3” about?

“When Farva’s wildly over-the-top Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos, the Super Troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break up the relationship, while trying to crack a pernicious new drug ring — all to save the day and maybe the wedding itself,” a plot description from Searchlight reads.

Who is in “Super Troopers 3”?

Much of the cast of the original “Super Troopers” has returned for the third film, despite it coming out roughly 25 years later. Joining Chandrasekhar and Heffernan from the original cast are Soter, Lemme, Stolhanske, Marisa Coughlan and Brian Cox as the gruff and grumpy Captain John O’Hagen.

On top of the old crew, “Super Troopers 3” has some new faces along for the ride, including Nat Faxon, Chace Crawford and Andrew Dismukes. Simone plays Thorny’s sister, while Iqbal Theba plays his father and Sakina Jaffrey plays his mother.

Watch the trailer: