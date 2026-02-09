Home > Creative Content > Movies

‘Wicked: For Good’ Hits Peacock Next Month

The release date was revealed during the Super Bowl

drew-taylor-image
wicked-for-good-ariana-grande-cynthia-erivo-image
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked: For Good" (Credit: Universal Pictures)

“Wicked: For Good” is coming home.

During the Super Bowl it was revealed that the second “Wicked” film, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, will be hitting Universal’s direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock on March 20.

“Wicked: For Good,” which was described by Universal as “the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz,” was released this past Thanksgiving and racked up $527.8 million at the global box office.

While the movie was warmly reviewed, it failed to reach the box office heights of the original (the first film, released a year before, racked up $758.8 million worldwide) and didn’t receive a single Academy Award nomination, compared to the first film’s 10 nominations, including Best Picture. The first “Wicked” won two Oscars, for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Like the original film, “Wicked: For Good” was based on the book by Gregory Maguire and the stage musical from Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The screenplay for the second film was by Holzman and Dana Fox. It was produced by Marc Platt and David Stone.

Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

“Wicked: For Good” arrives on Peacock on March 20.

Wicked: For Good
Read Next
Here Are All the Songs in 'Wicked: For Good'

drew-taylor-image

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

Comments