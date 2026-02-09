‘Wicked: For Good’ Hits Peacock Next Month

“Wicked: For Good” is coming home.

During the Super Bowl it was revealed that the second “Wicked” film, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, will be hitting Universal’s direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock on March 20.

“Wicked: For Good,” which was described by Universal as “the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz,” was released this past Thanksgiving and racked up $527.8 million at the global box office.

While the movie was warmly reviewed, it failed to reach the box office heights of the original (the first film, released a year before, racked up $758.8 million worldwide) and didn’t receive a single Academy Award nomination, compared to the first film’s 10 nominations, including Best Picture. The first “Wicked” won two Oscars, for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Like the original film, “Wicked: For Good” was based on the book by Gregory Maguire and the stage musical from Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The screenplay for the second film was by Holzman and Dana Fox. It was produced by Marc Platt and David Stone.

Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum.

“Wicked: For Good” arrives on Peacock on March 20.