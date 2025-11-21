Here Are All the Songs in ‘Wicked: For Good’

Good news!

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are back as Elphaba and Glinda for “Wicked: For Good,” Jon M. Chu’s latest film which adapts the second act of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s hit musical. Though even many “Wicked” fans note that the first act of the show has stronger songs, there are still a number of hits present for Act II (including “Wicked: For Good’s” namesake).

Alongside some Act II classics, Schwartz has written a duo of new (and Oscar-eligible) songs for the film: one for Erivo, one for Grande.

Here’s every song from “Wicked: For Good” in order:

“Every Day More Wicked (feat. Michelle Yeoh & Ariana Grande)” — Cynthia Erivo & Cast

“Thank Goodness / I Couldn’t Be Happier (feat. Michelle Yeoh)” — Ariana Grande & Cast

“No Place Like Home” — Cynthia Erivo

“The Wicked Witch of the East” — Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater

“Wonderful” — Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo

“I’m Not That Girl (Reprise)” — Ariana Grande

“As Long As You’re Mine” — Cynthia Erivo & Jonathan Bailey

“No Good Deed” — Cynthia Erivo

“March of the Witch Hunters” — Ethan Slater & Cast

“The Girl in the Bubble” — Ariana Grande

“For Good” — Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

On top of the new songs, “Wicked: For Good” features two tracks not present on the Broadway “Wicked” soundtrack. “Every Day More Wicked” serves as a point of re-entry for the film, mixing in themes and motifs from the first movie’s songs. Pieces of this song draw from the beginning of “Thank Goodness” from the Broadway musical, while Erivo is given a presence the Broadway Elphaba doesn’t get on the soundtrack.

The “Wicked: For Good” soundtrack also includes “The Wicked Witch of the East,” a song sung by Nessarose (Marissa Bode), Boq (Ethan Slater) and Elphaba. While this song is present in the stage musical, fans have long lamented its absence on the original Broadway cast recording of “Wicked.”

The soundtrack for “Wicked: For Good” does have one exemption, as it does not feature the show’s short finale. This does not, however, mean the film does not feature the finale. On the contrary, this ending song, which appears in “Wicked: For Good,” has been moved to the movie’s score album instead. There, it will be retitled “A Wicked Good Finale.”