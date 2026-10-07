Feel Alexander Skarsgard’s Wicker Man: ‘Wicker’ Gets 4DX Screenings Due to Fan Demand

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Hold onto your hats, chairs and … wicker baskets?

“Wicker” is coming to 4DX for a one-night-only theatrical event on Oct. 28, giving audiences a chance to experience the spicy upcoming film in an immersive format.

Black Bear, the independent studio behind the film, announced the screening Wednesday, saying the decision was driven by fan demand following the release of the trailer and the film’s festival run.

Directed by Eleanor Wilson and Alex Huston Fischer, “Wicker” stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman alongside Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Dinklage and Elizabeth Debicki. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received rave reviews and a double standing ovation.

The 4DX format uses motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 environmental effects, including wind, water, vibration, snow, lightning and scents. The technology is designed to create a multisensory experience that corresponds with the action on screen. Typically the format has been used for high-stakes action movies, but audiences will get to experience the high-stakes intensity of “Wicker” which is an off-beat romantic fable.

“From the moment the trailer landed, audiences understood that ‘Wicker; could be something different, and they started asking to experience it in 4DX,” said David Spitz, head of U.S. Theatrical Distribution for Black Bear. “What’s particularly exciting is seeing this wholly original film connect with audiences who might not ordinarily see themselves in the audience for a film like this. 4DX gives us a chance to lean into everything that makes it special, while giving audiences exactly what they asked for.”

“’Wicker’ is exactly the kind of bold, imaginative film that demonstrates what 4DX can bring to theatrical storytelling,” said Paul Kim, COO of CJ 4DPLEX. “Its wonderfully unconventional world gives us an opportunity to use motion and environmental effects in unexpected ways, creating an experience that draws audiences deeper into the story. We’re thrilled to partner with Black Bear to bring ‘Wicker’ to audiences in 4DX.”

Directors Wilson and Huston Fischer said they initially thought the screening was “a joke” but that “now it’s real,” it’s “spectacular.”

“Wicker” is an unconventional comedic fable about sex, marriage and social convention. Based on Ursula Wills’ short story “The Wicker Husband,” the film follows the ostracized Fisherwoman (Colman), who commissions a wicker husband from the local Basketmaker (Dinklage). When she unexpectedly falls for the creation (Skarsgård), her romance sparks jealousy and threatens the social order of the village.

The film was shot by Academy Award-winning cinematographer Lol Crawley (“The Brutalist”) and features production design from Renátó Cseh (“Poor Things”).

“Wicker” is part of Black Bear’s growing U.S. theatrical slate. The company launched its U.S. distribution business in July 2025 after establishing a theatrical business in the U.K., Ireland and Canada through its affiliate Elevation Pictures.

Following “Wicker,” Black Bear’s upcoming releases include Guy Ritchie’s “Wife & Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Anthony Hopkins; David Leitch’s “Jason Statham Stole My Bike,” starring Jason Statham and Hannah Waddingham; “A Woman in the Sun,” starring Renée Zellweger and Sissy Spacek; “Jonah,” starring Greta Lee and Cooper Hoffman; and “Atmosphere,” directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The company is also handling international sales for Alex Gibney’s documentary “Musk.”

“Wicker” in 4DX takes place Oct. 28. Tickets can be found here.