IKEA Turns Alexander Skarsgård’s Viral ‘Wicker’ Man Moment Into an Ad, and a Bench

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IKEA is very excited for Alexander Skarsgård’s sexy new “Wicker” film.

Based on “The Wicker Husband” by Ursula Wills-Jones, the film is the latest effort from “Save Yourselves!” writers/directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. It stars Olivia Colman as a village outsider who asks the local basketmaker to make her a husband (with Peter Dinklage and Elizabeth Debicki also starring).

To make the film feel as real as possible, Fischer and Wilson decided against using CGI and made a real life suit to turn Skarsgård into the world’s sexiest strawman.

The pair discussed the process with TheWrap’s executive editor Adam Chitwood, explaining they worked with New Zealand-based Weta Workshop to design the suit and make-up for Skarsgård to wear, tailoring it to the actor’s facial expressions right down to a furrowed brow. Suffice it to say, the Internet lost its mind praising the film for how attractive the wicker man looks.

Now, Swedish furniture brand IKEA is, for lack of a better term, getting in on the action.

IKEA’s Australian Instagram account posted a photo of their handmade rattan bench with the description, “Made from husband material.” The caption added, “If you know, you know.” The bench retails for $199, which is a steal compared to what a full wicker husband must cost. Though, we won’t know for sure until we see the film when it hits theaters on Oct. 23.

Black Bear Pictures, the studio behind “Wicker,” also reposted the ad, saying, “It’s a WICKER world.”

In his review for TheWrap, Chase Hutchinson said, “Credit where credit is due to ‘Wicker,’ it’s not every day you get to see an Oscar-winning actress mount a Hollywood heartthrob made into a literal wicker man.”

“Wicker” winds up in theaters on Oct. 23.