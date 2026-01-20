Laika Partners With Fathom Entertainment to Release Next Stop-Motion Film ‘Wildwood’

“Wildwood,” Laika’s latest stop-motion marvel, has a distribution partner. And a release date.

The new film, directed by Travis Knight and based on the novel by Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis, will arrive in theaters on Oct. 23, with the studio teaming with Fathom Entertainment for the release. FilmNation Entertainment will handle international sales.

Previously, Fathom handled the re-releases of Laika favorite “Coraline” (which made an astounding $56 million worldwide) and, more recently, an anniversary re-release of “ParaNorman” this past fall.

Laika previously teamed with Focus Features to release its first four films. 2019’s “Missing Link” was released by Annapurna Pictures and United Artists Releasing.

According to the official release, the “Wildwood” announcement “reflects a new phase for Laika, as the studio expands its global distribution approach for ‘Wildwood’ through a combination of independent strategy and best-in-class partners.”

“Wildwood” is described as “a handcrafted epic fantasy that transports audiences into a secret, dangerously alive world. A girl’s desperate quest to save her baby brother becomes a high-stakes journey into a forbidden forest filled with enchanted creatures, unlikely allies and formidable adversaries, where an entire hidden realm hangs in the balance. In an era of automation, Laika delivers its most ambitious and globally accessible film yet, combining human-crafted artistry with large-scale cinematic storytelling.”

The cast for “Wildwood” includes Carey Mulligan, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits and Richard E. Grant. It was written by Chris Butler and produced by Arianne Sutner and Knight. Caleb Deschanel, the legendary cinematographer, shot the film, which has a score by Dario Marianelli.

“’Wildwood’ is a testament to Laika walking its own path,” David Burke, the studio’s Chief Marketing and Operations Officer, said in a statement. “For ‘Wildwood,’ we’re taking a more customized approach to how we bring the film to audiences, matching partners to the specific needs and ambitions of the project. Partnering with Fathom’s Denver-based team brings national perspective and operational strength to the U.S. release, while working with FilmNation internationally positions the film with scale, reach, and deep expertise in global markets. It’s a strategy built specifically for ‘Wildwood,’ preserving Laika’s independence while aligning with world-class collaborators to support the film’s ambition.”

The performance of the Laika re-releases “underscore sustained fan demand to experience Laika on the big screen and reflect the studio’s long-view approach to movie-going, creating renewed audience engagement over time by returning its films to theaters, where they were made to be experienced.” The last new Laika film released into theaters was “Missing Link,” way back in 2019.

“Wildwood is the biggest world Laika has ever built, and the most personal,” added Knight, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laika. “It’s a story about the pull of the unknown, the courage it takes to step into it, and who you become along the way. Our movie is a celebration of artistry over algorithms, and of the belief that films made by hand, with enormous care, can still feel bold, surprising, dangerous, and alive. We designed ‘Wildwood’ to be seen the way movies first captured our imaginations: discovered in the dark, on a big screen, with a room full of fellow dreamers experiencing joy, silence, and wonder together. Partnering with Fathom and FilmNation means ‘Wildwood’ will arrive with intention – as a true cinematic event meant to be shared.”

Fathom Entertainment, based in Denver, Colorado, will handle a full theatrical release across the United States for Oct. 23, 2026.

“’Wildwood’ is a magnificently ambitious stop motion film and a landmark achievement in handcrafted cinematic artistry — a project that means so much to both Laika and Fathom Entertainment. It’s a breathtaking creative feat that will captivate audiences when it arrives on the big screen this October 23rd,” said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment. “Fathom is elated to build on our past theatrical re-release successes with Laika, including ‘Coraline’ and ‘ParaNorman,’ and to be selected and entrusted as the distributor for a full, nationwide U.S. theatrical release of ‘Wildwood’ consistent with that of the legacy Hollywood studios, complemented by the innovation Fathom brings to all its theatrical engagements. Distributing ‘Wildwood’ to U.S. theaters further exemplifies Fathom Entertainment’s growth and evolution into a full-service specialty theatrical distributor.”

Tickets will be available later this summer at Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). Fans can sign up now to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale.

For the movie’s international rollout, Laika has partnered with FilmNation Entertainment, “a leading independent entertainment company that produces, finances, and distributes films and series with global reach” whose recent slate has included everything from “Anora” and “Conclave” to “Arrival” and “The Big Sick.” FilmNation will represent “Wildwood” across international territories, beginning with the European Film Market in Berlin. “Laika is synonymous with originality and imagination and ‘Wildwood’ is the studio’s most extraordinary film to date,” said Glen Basner, FilmNation CEO & Founder, in a statement. “Laika’s superfans around the world, who most recently enjoyed the fantastic re-release of ‘Coraline’ and ‘ParaNorman,’ will be lining up for this new adventure. We are thrilled to introduce ‘Wildwood’ to international distributors who are ready to join the spectacular world of Laika.”