Laika Expands Rizzoli Publishing Pact Ahead of 2026 Behind-the-Scenes Coffee Table Book | Exclusive

Laika, the beloved Portland, Oregon-based stop-motion animation studio, is expanding it’s partnership with Rizzoli, the publishing powerhouse behind some of the finest coffee-table books, for a five-project collaboration, beginning next year.



Falling under their Rizzoli Universe imprint, the first book will be “Laika: The Magic Behind a Stop-Motion Dream Factory,” set for release March 10, 2026. All five publications “will celebrate the remarkable story of the Oregon-based animation studio that has and continues to revolutionize the world of cinema,” according to the official release.

The multi-title deal will feature original art and photography, never-before-seen archival material and behind-the-scenes secrets across all of Laika’s films, including “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Missing Link” with dedicated titles for “Coraline” and the studio’s upcoming epic “Wildwood.”

“Laika: The Magic Behind a Stop-Motion Dream Factory” will illustrate “the story behind the studio and the hundreds of artists, craftspeople, and technicians who brought its films to life, detailing every aspect of their creative process,” from script development to puppet-making to 3D printing technology, storyboards and early sketches. And, of course, you’ll get all of this for every one of Laika’s films.

Rizzoli

Other titles as part of this collaboration include “The Art of Wildwood,” set to be released alongside the film, which will celebrate “the studio’s latest film through sketches, concept art, storyboards, and photography.” Additionally, “The Art of Coraline” is “the perfect occasion to celebrate the film that has thrilled and inspired audiences around the world for over 16 years, through an exclusive, behind-the-scenes lens.” A release date has yet to be determined. There will also be the Coraline Oracle Deck and Guidebook (arriving Fall 2026), featuring “original art inspired by the iconic film,” with a Laika Tarot Deck and Guidebook coming in 2027, which will feature Laika’s whole canon of characters.

“Laika’s films are beloved around the world, not only for their memorable heroes and singular stories, but also for the artistic excellence that goes into crafting each frame of film. That’s why there’s no better partner for Laika than Rizzoli, renowned for books that transcend the ordinary to become timeless objects of art. We’re thrilled to collaborate with such an esteemed publisher on this series of beautiful, collectible publications that showcase the artistry behind our films,” David Burke, Laika’s chief marketing and operations officer, said.

“Rizzoli Universe is excited to celebrate the history of Laika and its unique place in the cinema firmament,” Rizzoli publisher Charles Miers said in a statement. “The studio’s love of craftsmanship and attention to detail will be on full display in these new books and decks, giving fans a chance to interact in a whole new way with the worlds of ‘Coraline,’ ‘Wildwood,’ and beyond.”