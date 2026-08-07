‘Wonka 2’ Is Not ‘Delayed Indefinitely,’ Warner Bros. and Writer Clarify

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The sequel to 2023’s “Wonka” is not actually “delayed indefinitely,” according to original movie co-writer Simon Farnaby and Warner Bros.

On Friday, Variety published an interview with the English actor, comedian and writer where he was asked about the sequel that would see the return of Timothée Chalamet. “He wants to do one, but he’s not sure about timing or what he wants to do next,” Farnaby replied, further being quoted as saying “Wonka 2” might be “delayed indefinitely.”

Shortly after the interview published, Farnaby took to social media to correct the narrative: “Hi all, just wanted to clear up some rumours about ‘Wonka 2’ after my Variety interview. My quotes were taken little out of context by some people. I 100% did not say ‘Wonka 2’ wasn’t happening. A sequel was always the plan. Everyone is working really hard on it. WB are committed. There is a great script by Paul (King) and I. Timmy wants to do it (like I said!) it’s just about working out schedules and making sure it’s as fantastic as we know it can be — and these things take a little time. Very sorry for any confusion! Good day sirs.”

Hi all, just wanted to clear up some rumours about Wonka 2 after my Variety interview. My quotes were taken little out of context by some people. I 100% did not say Wonka 2 wasn’t happening. A sequel was always the plan. Everyone is working really hard on it. WB are committed.… — simon farnaby (@simonfarnaby) August 7, 2026

Farnaby co-wrote the first “Wonka” screenplay with longtime collaborator and director Paul King, who first confirmed a sequel was in development in November 2024.

Additionally, a WB spokesperson issued the following statement: “Reports suggesting a ‘Wonka 2’ delay are entirely false. The ‘Wonka’ creative team is hard at work on the next chapter.”

“Wonka” garnered $634.5 million worldwide and a Golden Globe nomination for Chalamet. In his review of “Wonka,” TheWrap’s William Bibbiani wrote: Paul King’s “Wonka” isn’t a movie about chocolate so much as it is an actual piece of chocolate. It’s a great, big, hollow confection, lacking in any of the flavor and ingenuity that made Willy Wonka and his candy so famous in the first place. “Wonka” is so sickeningly sweet you’ll wish your theater’s concession stand sold big buckets of salt. (Then again, they kind of do.)