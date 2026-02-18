5 Major ‘Wuthering Heights’ Book to Movie Changes

Many fans expected Emerald Fennell’s take on “Wuthering Heights” to be pretty loose in the adaptation department, but there were still some changes that shocked fans.

While some alterations were expected – most every chance at taking the novel to the screen has ignored the second half of the story – others were a shock. Fennell’s take on the film starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi looked to be a steamier affair – to say nothing of the fact it was being marketed as “the greatest love story ever told” rather than the clear revenge story it is.

These are the biggest changes from the “Wuthering Heights” novel to Fennell’s big screen adaptation.

Cathy’s Brother

In the book, Cathy has a brother named Hindley who treats Heathcliff terribly. He also comes to own Wuthering Heights in the book and Heathcliff buys the house from him when he returns as a wealthy man.

In the movie, Hindley is removed entirely and much of his loathsome and booze-soaked behavior is just folded more completely into Cathy’s father. It still fits, but the loss of the brother is noticed from time to time.

Much More Sex

This is one of the bigger changes. Emily Brönte wrote “Wuthering Heights” to be largely a book full of Class A yearners. Heathcliff and Cathy share a kiss once throughout the entire story.

In the movie, there is a full montage of Heathcliff and Cathy having sex all over the moors. No amount of pouring rain or fog stands in the way of them meeting up for adulterous sex. Aside from just the two of them, there are kink-positive undercurrents running throughout the film – whether it be people being chained up pretending to be dogs or being harnessed and choked during the act.

Heathcliff’s Ethnicity

Much has been made of Heathcliff’s ethnicity in Fennell’s adaptation once it was announced Jacob Elordi was cast in the part. In the book, the character is described as a “dark-skinned gypsy” at one point and a “Lascar” – a sailor from India, Southeast Asia or the Arab world – at another.

Obviously, in the movie, Heathcliff is played by Elordi, who is caucasian.

Cutting the Ending

In the book, Cathy’s death marks about the midway point of the story. The second half of the story follows Cathy and Edgar’s daughter and Heathcliff and Isabella’s son.

In the movie, the film ends with Cathy’s death. This has been the common ending point for many of the “Wuthering Heights” adaptations, so this change was one of the more expected ones going in.

Cathy and Edgar’s Child

In the book, Cathy dies in childbirth, but her and Edgar’s daughter survives the process. This allows the story to continue into the second half with Heathcliff and Isabella’s son.

In the movie, both Cathy and the baby die. The baby dies before birth is even attempted, leading to sepsis in Cathy, which she hides from Nelly and Edgar until it’s too late, and she dies.