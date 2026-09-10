‘X-Men’ Movie Casts ‘Gen V’ Star Asa Germann as Angel

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Asa Germann is in final talks to play the role of Angel in “X-Men,” Marvel Studios introduction of the mutant superhero team in the MCU, TheWrap has learned.

“Thunderbolts*” director Jake Schreier is attached to direct the project. “Beef” creator and writer Lee Sung Jin has been tapped alongside writer Joanna Calo to tackle a new draft of the script.

The character was previously played by Ben Foster in 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and Ben Hardy in 2016’s “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

Should a deal happen, the “Gen V” star would join Samara Weaving who is playing Emma Frost, Kit Connor as Cyclops and Sadie Sink, who debuted as Jean Grey in the massively successful “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Other roles include Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm and Adam Driver as the villain Mr. Sinister.

This news comes after a whirlwind few weeks of rumors over who was in talks to play these mutants. Navarrette herself spoke a few times about how she was gunning to play Mystique — not Rogue — before the reveal.

Driver’s casting is also crucial after years of his name being floated for various parts in the MCU. He was notably one of the key names rumored for Mister Fantastic before Pedro Pascal took over.

“Kevin and I have been talking for years about me joining the MCU,” Driver said at D23. “Now I feel like we’ve found the perfect film, at the perfect time, with characters I care deeply about.”

Along with “Gen V,” Germann also recently starred in Scream 7. GErmann is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Austen.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.