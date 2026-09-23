Elizabeth Holmes Insists She Did Nothing Wrong in New ‘You Can See Everything’ Trailer

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A24 dropped the official first trailer for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary “You Can See Everything” on Wednesday, and it somehow manages to reveal more and make this three-hour documentary seem more mysterious at the same time.

The project was born when Holmes, the convicted fraudster and Theranos founder, invited Fielder to live with her, her partner and her two children in the month right before she went to prison to serve out her 11-year sentence, and document the whole experience.

Fielder, whose specialty is uncomfortable comedy, is right at home with the evasive figure who seems incapable of being genuine. Or is that, in fact, her being genuine?

Watch the trailer below.

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The film debuted to rave reviews at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, and plenty of those reviews are teased in the trailer with some mighty high praise coming from the pull quotes. Indeed, most critics who saw the film warned that it’s best to experience it as coldly as possible, and thankfully this trailer doesn’t so much reveal as it teases what to expect.

Holmes entered prison in May 2023 and is serving out an over 11-year sentence stemming from her work at her health technology company Theranos. Holmes was accused of defrauding patients with faulty promises — namely that a single small blood sample could be used for a litany of tests with a proprietary machine.

A24 will release “You Can See Everything” only in theaters on Oct. 16.