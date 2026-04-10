All the Songs in ‘You, Me & Tuscany’

You probably didn’t expect or plan to walk out of “You, Me & Tuscany” with a Mario song from 2004 stuck in your head, but sure enough, that’s probably what happened, right? It was just one of a few bangers on that soundtrack.

Now in theaters, the film stars Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page as they fall in love amid the backdrop of beautiful Tuscany. Bailey plays Anna, an almost-chef who dropped out of culinary school when her mom got sick, and kind of got stuck. Meanwhile, Page is the owner of a Tuscan vineyard, who Anna meets when she pretends to be engaged to his brother.

The moment things start to turn for them? When Mario’s “Let Me Love You” comes into play. But, like we said, it’s just a small piece of that soundtrack, which just so happens to be one of the best parts of the film.

You can see the full soundtrack below:

“Rise n Shine” by Leela James

“My Muse” by Leon Thomas

“Themselves” by Jordan Ward

“Trouble” by José James

“So Easy (To Fall in Love)” by Olivia Dean

“Soft Girl Era” by Ari Lennox

“La Vendemmia” — Traditional

“Sarà Perché Ti Amo” by Ricchi E Poveri

“Let Me Love You” by Mario

“Light Work (Remix)” by Elmiene feat. Blxst

“Brindisi (Drinking Song)” from “La Traviata”

“Easier Said Than Done” by Thee Sacred Souls

“Marcia Del Palio Dei Somari” written by Massimo Bolici

“Matteo” written by Antonio Graziano

“A Far L’Amore Comincia Tu (Liebelei)” by Raffaella Carrà

“Cannaiola” — Traditional

“Pray For Ya” by John Legend

“Live Love Learn” by Estelle

“Chimica” by Ditonellapiaga & Donatella Rettore

“Stare at Me” by JANE HANDCOCK & Anderson .Paak

“You, Me & Tuscany” is now in theaters everywhere.