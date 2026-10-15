Zendaya to Star in Alex Garland’s Untitled Sci-Fi Film at A24

Zendaya has found her next project.
The actress, who appeared in two of the biggest movies this year (“The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) has chosen her next project – an untitled sci-fi film for A24 that hails from writer/director Alex Garland. The film will shoot in 2027.
The upcoming sci-fi film marks another collaboration between Zendaya and A24, following 2026’s “The Drama,” a sleeper hit with almost $135 million worldwide; and three seasons of HBO’s acclaimed drama “Euphoria,” which wrapped earlier this year. (Zendaya won the Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for the first two seasons.)
It will also be the latest project from Garland and A24, following 2025’s “Warfare” (which he wrote and directed with Ray Mendoza), 2024’s “Civil War,” 2022’s “Men” and his debut feature as a writer/director, 2024’s “Ex Machina.” Garland is in post-production on “Elden Ring,” his ambitious adaptation of the beloved FromSoftware fantasy video game, which currently has a March 3, 2028, release date. “Elden Ring” stars Kit Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, Tom Burke, Ruby Cruz and Garland regular Sonoya Mizuno.
Outside of his work with A24, Garland recently wrote the two “28 Years Later” movies released by Sony in 2025 (directed by Danny Boyle) and earlier this year (directed by Nia DaCosta), with a planned third film currently “on hold” according to Boyle, partially because of Garland’s busy schedule.
Zendaya next has “Dune: Part Three,” which Warner Bros. will release on December 18. It caps a very busy (and hugely successful) year for the actress, with Marvel Studios and Sony’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” being the No. 1 movie of the year with $2.51 billion worldwide and Universal’s “The Odyssey” the No. 2 movie of the year, with a whopping $1.78 billion worldwide (it’s also the highest grossing movie in the history of Universal). Not too shabby.
Garland will continue to work on “Elden Ring” and this untitled sci-fi movie concurrently.