Zendaya to Star in Alex Garland’s Untitled Sci-Fi Film at A24

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Zendaya has found her next project.

The actress, who appeared in two of the biggest movies this year (“The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) has chosen her next project – an untitled sci-fi film for A24 that hails from writer/director Alex Garland. The film will shoot in 2027.

The upcoming sci-fi film marks another collaboration between Zendaya and A24, following 2026’s “The Drama,” a sleeper hit with almost $135 million worldwide; and three seasons of HBO’s acclaimed drama “Euphoria,” which wrapped earlier this year. (Zendaya won the Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for the first two seasons.)