‘Zootopia 2’ Sets March Streaming Debut on Disney+

Fans of the high-grossing animated adventure “Zootopia 2” don’t have to wait much longer to watch it over and over again. The film will begin exclusively streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 11, Disney announced on Tuesday.

“Zootopia 2” reintroduces audiences to the dynamic duo of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), now officially partners in the Zootopia Police Department (ZPD). When Judy and Nick come across a pit viper named Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), the first snake seen in Zootopia in years, they soon have to go on the lam in a wild adventure that tests them as partners — and as friends.

“Zootopia 2” earned Best Animated Feature nominations at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes and won the category at the BAFTA Film Awards. The film also received seven nominations at the 53rd Annual Annie Awards.

On Feb. 25, “Zootopia 2” surpassed “A Minecraft Movie” to become the highest-grossing domestic release of 2025, reaching $424 million. Worldwide, it ranked second among 2025 releases with about $1.85 billion, behind “Ne Zha 2,” which earned $2.26 billion. The two films now stand as the highest-grossing animated features of all time.

“Zootopia 2” was a big win for Disney, which had some high-profile flops in 2025 like “Tron: Ares” and “Snow White.” However, Disney also had a number of massive successes last year, with “Zootopia 2,” “Lilo and Stitch” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” all passing $1 billion at the global box office.

“Zootopia 2” is nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards alongside “Arco,” “Elio,” “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain.” The Academy Awards will be held on March 15.