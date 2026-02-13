‘The Muppets Show’ Special Charms Nearly 8 Million Viewers in 8 Days

The return of “The Muppet Show” was a hit for Disney, with the special tallying up nearly 8 million viewers across eight days of viewing on ABC and Disney+.

Beyond the special, which launched Feb. 4 on ABC and Disney+, the “Muppets” franchise has gathered an impressive streaming audience on the streamer, with audiences spending over 125 million hours watching the franchise on Disney+.

The special, which first aired Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and streamed on Disney+, promises “music, comedy and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when the Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre,” per the synopsis.

The Muppets were joined by several celebrity guests, including Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen and Maya Rudolph.

While the 33-minute special doesn’t mark a full comeback for “The Muppet Show,” it could certainly mark the start of a new era for the Muppets, with the special proclaiming that it’s “back on the very stage where it all started and then ended and is maybe starting again.”

The Muppets franchise also took a step forward in the fall when news Jennifer Lawrence announced in November that she and Emma Stone are producing a new movie centered on Miss Piggy, written by “Oh, Mary!” creator Cole Escola, that is in early development at Disney.

Hailing from 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio,

and Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Gray Pictures, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee executive produce the special for Point Grey Pictures).

David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, Michael Steinbach EP for the Muppets Studio,

while additional EPs include Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson.