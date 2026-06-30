Ariana Grande Apologizes for Delaying Tour Dates Amid Tech Issues: ‘I Cannot Wait to See You’

Ariana Grande apologized Monday for delaying three concert dates of her “Eternal Sunshine Tour” to ensure “production can be delivered safely and as intended” amid technical difficulties seen on the road.

“We are so sorry for these unfortunate scheduling changes,” Grande wrote on Instagram Monday. “This was our best and safest option as these challenges with production have come to our attention. The utmost important thing to us all is safety, first and foremost, and also making sure you all see the show how it is intended to run. Thank you so much for your understanding and I cannot wait to see you.”

The move will affect upcoming dates at Boston’s TD Garden and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, shifting Brooklyn’s Sunday, July 12, show to Tuesday, July 14; Boston’s Wednesday, July 22, show to Thursday, July 23; and the Friday, July 24, Boston date to Sunday, July 26.

(via Instagram)

The date changes indicate that in moving the “Eternal Sunshine” production from Oakland to Los Angeles to Austin, Grande’s team determined that more time to construct and deconstruct the tour’s elaborate staging would be in the best interest of fans, crew and performers.

The first night of Grande’s Los Angeles stops at the Crypto.com Arena on June 13 did indeed experience technical difficulties, with the centerpiece curtain of LED screens failing to open and close properly to the point that the singer addressed the malfunction onstage.

“This has been such a special night. I can tell you how overwhelmed I feel. Thank you so much for showing us so much love,” Grande said from the lip of the stage towards the end of the show. “Also thank you for your understanding with our screens, our little tech difficulties. I’m sorry, it’s like live theater. That’s fun to me. Do you know what I mean? I’m weird in that way. I would love that. ‘I saw the one where the thing was broken.’ Anyway, thank you for your understanding.”