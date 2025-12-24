Ariana Grande-Hosted ‘SNL’ Scores Best Ratings of the Season With 5.4 Million Viewers

The Season 51 Christmas episode also featured musical guest Cher and a farewell to Bowen Yang

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande hosts "SNL" on Dec. 20, 2025 (NBC)

Ariana Grande’s third stint as host of “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend brought in 5.4 million viewers, making it the highest-rated episode of Season 51 so far.

The Christmas episode also featured musical guest Cher and a farewell to Bowen Yang after he joined the “SNL” cast in 2019.

Grande’s episode is now the most-watched since John Mulaney hosted with musical guest Chappell Roan in November 2024. It’s also the most-watched Christmas episode of “SNL” in five years.

Bad Bunny’s season premiere was the previous high of the season with 4.6 million viewers. The new Christmas episode is also currently the second most-watched episode of Season 51 on Peacock behind the premiere, though it’s notably only been four days.

Grande previously hosted the late night sketch comedy series in 2024 and 2016, and has served as musical guest three times now as well.

Up next, “SNL” returns Jan. 17, 2026, with host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, while streaming on Peacock.

