Asha Bhsole, Legendary Bollywood Singer, Dies at 92

Asha Bhsole, a two-time Grammy winner whose voice was used in over 2,000 Bollywood films, has died of a heart attack. She was 92.

The news was first reported by The Times of India.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Asha Bhosle ji, one of India’s most renowned and versatile voices,” wrote India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. “Her unique musical journey spanning decades has enriched our cultural heritage and touched the hearts of countless people around the world. From soulful melodies to spirited compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance. I will forever cherish the memories of my conversations with her.”

“My heartfelt condolences to her family, fans, and music lovers,” he continued. “She will continue to inspire future generations, and her songs will forever resonate in people’s lives.”

Bhsole’s Bollywood debut came in 1943 when she sang “Chala Chala Nav Bala” for the film “Majha Bal.” She made her Hindi film debut with “Saawan Aaya” in “Chunariya” in 1948.

She continued her career into her 90th year, when she performed a live concert in Dubai.

“At the age of 90, I have to stand for three hours on stage and sing songs, I’m happy I can do this at this age,” Bhsole said at the time. “I have spent my life with this thought. I have given a lot to music. I feel good I’ve come out of difficult times. Many times I felt I would not be able to survive, but I did.”

Asha Bhosle was born in September 1933 in present-day Maharashtra, India. She is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle.