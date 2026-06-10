Bill Cody, Beloved Grand Ole Opry Announcer and WSM Radio Host, Dies at 67

Bill Cody, a beloved announcer for the Grand Ole Opry and host for WSM Radio, died on Tuesday following a battle with kidney and heart failure. He was 67.

Cody’s employer WSM Radio confirmed the news to fans on Tuesday evening, writing in a tribute shared to Instagram, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend and beloved WSM voice, Bill Cody.”



“A singular presence on WSM-AM Nashville for more than three decades, Bill welcomed listeners each morning on ‘Coffee, Country & Cody’ with a broad smile, a conversational ease, and an unerring ability to make both artists and audiences feel at home,” the statement continued. “He joined WSM in 1994 and had Charlie Daniels as his first in-studio guest. He built more than a morning show; he created a gathering place rooted in his deep love for country music and the people behind it.”

As the tribute went on, the radio station highlighted Cody’s impact on the Grand Ole Opry, sharing the radio star’s voice had become “synonymous” with the fame broadcast.

“His work extended across television and syndicated radio, bringing country music to audiences far beyond Nashville,” the message added. “Inspired early on by time spent at a small Kentucky radio station with his father, Bill’s passion for broadcasting became a lifelong calling that ultimately led him to the city he once dreamed about as a young boy.”

During his lifetime, Cody was recognized for his work in Country Radio by being inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame. He also received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. He is set to receive a posthumous induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.



“More than his accolades, Bill will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and genuine gift for connection. He was a trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners,” the tribute concluded. “In the days ahead, WSM will honor Bill with a special marathon of unforgettable moments from Coffee, Country & Cody, celebrating a legacy that will forever be part of our station and our community.”

Word broke back in May of Cody’s health struggles, when his daughter shared that the radio legend was in critical condition and in need of heart and kidney transplants.

A number of country icons have since paid tribute to Cody, including Garth Brooks and Dierks Bentley.

“There might be someone somewhere in the world who loved country music as much, but nobody loved country music more than Bill Cody,” Brooks wrote on Tuesday.

Bentley expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Country music has lost one of its pillars. Bill was just as important to the fabric of our music and city as any artist, songwriter or musician. No one loved country music, its history and its characters more than Bill Cody. Prayers to his family and Charlie and Kelly and everyone that knew and loved him at WSM and the Opry.”

Carly Pearce chimed in with her own tribute, sharing that Cody “devoted his life to telling the story of country music.”

“With a legacy spanning decades, he will be marked as one of the greatest of all time,” she added. “For me, he was so much more than that. He was my friend. He will be so very missed on this side of heaven, but I rejoice knowing he is with our Heavenly Father.”