Anthony Head, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Star, Dies at 72

Anthony Head, the actor famous for his role as Giles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has died. He was 72.

“He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family,” his daughters Emily and Daisy told the BBC on Friday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father,” they shared in a statement. “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

Born on Feb. 20, 1954, in Camden Town, London, the British actor was a well-known presence on stage and screen. His longtime partner, Sarah Fisher (Daisy and Emily’s mom) had died in 2025.

Head, a consummate performer, had appeared on a number of series in England and America (including an episode of “NYPD Blue”) before landing the role of Rupert Giles in Joss Whedon’s acclaimed “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Giles was a surrogate father figure to Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), part of an ancient line called the Watchers. Head starred in 121 episodes of the series, as a main role during the show’s initial run on the WB and then as a recurring role in the final two seasons when it pivoted to the UPN. His performance was remarkable, as he toggled between fussy British archetypes and something wilder and more unhinged (references to his past, when he was referred to as “Ripper,” suggested a more dangerous backstory than the fussy librarian act he adopted later).

There was a time when Head and Whedon were working on a Giles-centered spinoff series, called “Ripper,” for the BBC, but rights issues prevented the project from moving forward.

Head’s post-“Buffy” career was a combination of television appearances, film roles and stage work. He appeared on “Little Britain” from 2003 to 2006, starred in the British series “Merlin” (as Uther Pendragon) and became a part of the “Doctor Who” universe, first in an episode during David Tennant runs and then as the narrator of a “Doctor Who” documentary series.

More recently he appeared in episodes of “Drunk History,” “Jack Ryan” and, of course, in Apple TV’s hit series “Ted Lasso,” as another Rupert – Ruper Mannion, a titan of industry (and of soccer). He was a recurring role in the first two seasons and a regular on season 3. Like all of his work, Mannion had tremendous shades. He was the bad guy, for sure, a petty and vain megalomaniac, but there was also tenderness and hurt underneath all of that. The fact that head was able to play all of this, with relatively brief screen time, is a remarkable testament to his power as a performer.

In addition to his television work, he appeared in a number of films (including voicing Alfred Pennyworth in a “Batman” animated movie) and even did voice work on radio dramas (as recently as 2018). He also had a storied run on the British stage, in everything from “Henry V” to “Godspell” to “Rocky Horror Show” (he was Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1990 production). He was Captain Hook in “Peter Pan” and the Pirate King in “The Pirates of Penzance.”

His last stage appearance was in “The Muppets Take the O2” as himself in 2018. It makes sense; there was always something playful and twinkly about his performances, even when he was the heavy. You couldn’t help but root for him, want him to be your tutor, to show you how to traverse life. It will be sad to think of a Slayer without him as her Watcher. And to think of us without Head.



