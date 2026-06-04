Marjane Satrapi, Graphic Novelist and Director Behind ‘Persepolis,’ Dies at 56

Marjane Satrapi, the French-Iranian graphic novelist behind “Persepolis” and the writer/director of its film adaptation, has died. She was 56.

President of France Emmanuel Macron confirmed her death in a Thursday statement: “Her passing marks the loss of a leading figure in French culture and a freedom-loving artist whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international acclaim.”

“Marjane Satrapi died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life,” her loved ones further told Agence France-Presse on Thursday. Swedish actor/producer Ripa died a year ago last April.

After releasing her autobiographical graphic novels about her early life in Iran amidst the Iranian Revolution, Satrapi went on to co-write and co-direct her Oscar-nominated “Persepolis” animation adaptation in 2007. Her other works include “Chicken with Plums,” “Woman, Life, Freedom” and “Radioactive.”

Born in Rasht, Iran, on Nov. 22, 1969, Satrapi left the country at age 14 for Vienna, Austria. She later returned to Tehran for higher education and eventually settled in Paris.