Coachella 2027 Sets Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA and Daddy Yankee as Headliners

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA and Daddy Yankee have been locked in to headline the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the event’s organizers shared on Tuesday.

Passes for the event will go on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. PT. However, AMEX Presale Passes will go on sale a day earlier on Thursday at 12 p.m. PT.