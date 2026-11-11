Coachella 2027 Sets Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA and Daddy Yankee as Headliners

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA and Daddy Yankee have been locked in to headline the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the event’s organizers shared on Tuesday.
Passes for the event will go on sale on Friday at 12 p.m. PT. However, AMEX Presale Passes will go on sale a day earlier on Thursday at 12 p.m. PT.
The two-weekend event is set for Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11, and again on Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 18. Daddy Yankee has been selected as a fourth headliner and is slated to perform in a special production. YouTube once again returns as the event’s official streaming partner.
In addition to the aforementioned headliners, other notable performers set for the festival include Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacey, JISOO, Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Role Model, Adéla, Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, The Neighbourhood and Becky G.
The full lineup can be found below.
The 2027 headliners follow a star-studded 2026 lineup, which saw Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Anyma lead the music-filled weekend. Carpenter, especially, made a splash with her numerous celebrity cameos – including Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, Corey Fogelmanis, Geena Davis, Terry Crews and Madonna – in a theatrical production staging her latest hits.
As for Bieber, while Coachella marked his big return to performing, the music sensation faced criticism for his sparse set and low-effort performance while singing along to older tracks.