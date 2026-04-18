Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter Brings Out Madonna, Geena Davis and Terry Crews as Surprise Guests | Video

Update: Sabrina Carpenter also brought out Queen of Pop Madonna to join her onstage during her second weekend at Coachella. Together, the two pop stars performed Madonna’s 1990 hit, “Vogue,” as well as the 1989 anthem “Like a Prayer.”

Rumors swirled earlier on Friday about a possible cameo from Madonna, as Carpenter famously performed songs from the pop legend’s discography during her Short n’ Sweet tour.

The two singers also appeared to debut a new song collaboration, though, they did not state the name of the tune. However, it’s said the song will feature on Madonna’s new album, “Confessions II,” which is set to release this July.

“So, 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella,” Madonna said amid her surprise appearance. “I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor Pt. 1’ in America, and that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later in the same boots, with the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, a Gucci jacket. So it’s like a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me.” You can see more from the performance below.

Sabrina Carpenter invited Madonna to sing with her at Coachella—THIS POP MOMENT 🙏🏻📸🌷 pic.twitter.com/cgwK9s0XfE — Mabaddie 🌷 (@Noball1999) April 18, 2026

Original: Sabrina Carpenter had a very special guest join her for the Coachella set Friday evening, as actress Geena Davis appeared to give a mid-performance monologue, where she played an older version of the pop star.

Specifically, during Carpenter’s weekend two set, she had the “Thelma & Louise” star don a blonde wig and give a speech about fame and youth from inside of a vintage white car.

“It’s kind of a shame she never got to see me up onstage, maybe in a concert, in a arena or in a stadium in a foreign country,” Davis as Carpenter said, discussing a fictional niece. “I would’ve had the label send a plane for her and her parents, and they could’ve just stayed down the hall from me. And [eaten] in the most expensive restaurant in that city. It’s better she never saw me that way. It would’ve been weird.”

Davis’ addition to Carpenter’s set was particularly noteworthy given the part was played by her “Thelma & Louise” co-star Susan Sarandon during weekend one of the music festival.

Namely, Sarandon gave a similar, albeit longer, monologue as an older version of Carpenter — which seemed to give the singer just enough time to do a full costume change. It’s likely Carpenter and her team cut down the monologue portion of the set after fans were left perplexed when Sarandon’s speech ran nearly seven minutes long.

Nonetheless, Carpenter’s “Girl Meets World” co-star Corey Fogelmanis also showed up briefly, interrupting Sarandon and Davis’ monologues over both of the weekends.

Another notable cameo from Carpenter’s two weekend appearance at Coachella included Will Ferrell, who appeared on the main stage towards the end of her set last Friday and pretended to be a technician for the festival. Terry Crews stepped into Ferrell’s part this Friday — however, his take on the technician role included an impromptu strip tease and an a cappella performance of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” (which he famously sang in 2004’s “White Chicks.”)

You can watch Carpenter’s weekend two performance at Coachella above.