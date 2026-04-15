Coachella 2026: Kacey Musgraves Named Surprise Performer for Weekend 2

Kacey Musgraves is returning to Coachella as a performer for the first time in seven years.

The country singer was named as a surprise performed for Weekend Two by organizers for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Tuesday evening. In the announcement, which was shared to Instagram, Musgraves was confirmed as a performer in the Mojave Tent for Saturday at 3 p.m. She follows Jack White in that time slot, who was a surprise addition for Weekend One.

You can see Musgraves’ addition to the lineup in the announcement below.

Musgraves previously performed at the music festival, which takes place in Southern Californai’s Coachella Valley, back in 2019, where she performed on the main stage Friday night. Other main stage Friday performers that year included Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino, Janelle Monáe, The 1975, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals.

More to come…