Coachella Extends YouTube Streaming Partnership Through 2030

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YouTube is continuing its partnership with Coachella. The streamer and Goldenvoice renewed their exclusive livestream and content partnership through 2030, the company announced on Wednesday during its annual Made on YouTube conference in New York.

Under this new partnership, YouTube will remain the exclusive global livestream destination for both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This news comes ahead of the 2027 installation of the festival, an event that will mark 15 years of YouTube streaming Coachella to fans worldwide.

This year’s festival set a record for most viewers watching at one time in the history of Coachella on YouTube. What started as a single feed has transformed into a full-blown interactive experience over the past decade and a half. Fans are now able to watch multiple stages at once with YouTube’s multiview, experience a set alongside their favorite creators with livestreaming options, see exclusive behind-the-scenes Shorts from artists backstage and purchase festival merchandise, to name a few of the offerings from the partnership.

As for artists, YouTube’s Coachella partnership gives them a global stage that extends past the festival grounds, letting them reach millions if not billions of international viewers tied to album launches and world tours.

“As we look toward 2027, YouTube will continue delivering behind-the-scenes access and exclusive artist content,” Lyor Cohen, global head of music at YouTube, wrote in a blog post announcing the news.