Goose Concertgoer Falls to His Death at Madison Square Garden

A concertgoer died after falling from an upper level during Goose’s concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

At about 9:51 p.m., NYPD officers responded to reports of an injured man inside the venue at 4 Penn Plaza and found Paul Kueker, 51, unconscious and unresponsive with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position. It was later confirmed he fell from the arena’s 300 level.

Kueker was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The concert continued following the incident, and an NYPD investigation is underway.

“While we await the police report on the tragedy at last night’s Goose concert, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan’s life at Madison Square Garden,” a spokesperson for MSG Entertainment said in a statement to TheWrap. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer.”

Goose released a statement on its Instagram following the incident, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

The incident also began circulating on social media Saturday night. “Y’all say a prayer. It appears a fan fell from a level above down to the bottom during the Goose show at Madison Square Garden tonight. The entire section has been taped off and fans in that area sent to a different part of the arena,” one attendee wrote on X.

Y’all say a prayer. It appears a fan fell from a level above down to the bottom during the Goose show at Madison Square Garden tonight. The entire section has been taped off and fans in that area sent to a different part of the arena. — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) June 21, 2026

Goose’s next concert is scheduled for Sunday night in New York City at SummerStage in Central Park.