Iowa Anchor Chokes Up on Air as He Quits in Protest Over ‘Sanitized News’: ‘The Facts Matter’ | Video

Iowa KWQC morning anchor Dustin Nolan announced his departure from the station Friday in an emotional message that made clear he does not intend to remain in the news industry. Nolan told viewers he believes “that we as a local news station have to be more than trends or sanitized news” and added, “That’s why the facts matter and that’s why we do what we do here.”

Nolan was near tears from the beginning of his message. “I’ll try to get through this. Well, before we go this morning, I have an announcement. Today is my last day here at KWQC TV6. I have chosen to step away from the news industry,” the Emmy Award winning anchor began. “Before I say goodbye, I just want to say, I hope everyone of you that’s allowed me to be a part of your mornings know just how important that I have taken this job. How much it means to me that you’ve trusted … that you’ve trusted me these past few years to bring you the news in the morning.”

WATCH: Emmy-winning reporter and KWQC TV6 morning anchor Dustin Nolan was visibly emotional as he announced on-air Friday that he’s quitting both the station and the news industry. He said the newsroom owed viewers “more than trends or sanitized news”#quadcities #IApol pic.twitter.com/TVOpls7MPs — Jackie Singh (@HackingButLegal) June 21, 2026

He continued: “I promise you I’ve given you everything I have. I’ve never tried to be perfect or what many think a newsman is supposed to be. But I’ve always done my best to be transparent, bring you the facts, and I’ve always been myself. I’ve loved being able to provide a public service to this place we all call home, the Quad Cities.”

Nolan then made it clear he wasn’t leaving to pursue a role at another station. “When it comes to this job, all I’ve ever wanted to do is report on the issues that really matter. I’ve always believed that we as a local news station, owe you, the viewers, the best that we can do because without you, none of us would be able to do this job,” he explained. “I also believe that we as a local news station have to be more than trends or sanitized news because it makes people feel uncomfortable. That’s why the facts matter and that’s why we do what we do here. We have to take people out of their bubbles and comfort zones and make them think about the world we all live in.”

Nolan began working at the station in November 2022, according to his LinkedIn. profile. He is married to his former co-anchor, Jenna, whom he thanked on the show.