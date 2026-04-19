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Indigo Girls Singer Emily Saliers Diagnosed With 2 Disorders Affecting Her Voice: ‘There’s No Cure’

The duo say they’re going on the road anyway, and will be joined by Lucy Wainwright Roche

Stephanie kaloi
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls perform onstage during "Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years: A Special Anniversary Taping" of the long-running music series "Austin City Limits" at ACL Live on November 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls perform onstage during "Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years: A Special Anniversary Taping" of the long-running music series "Austin City Limits" at ACL Live on November 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

The Indigo Girls announced that singer Emily Saliers has been diagnosed with two movement disorders, both of which impact her ability to sing.

“Unfortunately there’s no cure for these, so the honest fact is that my voice will not be what it was,” Saliers said in an emotional video recorded with Amy Ray and posted Friday.

“We needed to make y’all aware of something,” Saliers said in the clip. “To those of you in our community who have supported us all these years, we’re so grateful for you.”

She also explained the video was recorded in Atlanta, where she and Ray have been practicting in preparation for their next tour.

In an effort to be “completely forthcoming,” Saliers continued, she wanted to make the video to explain what’s happened to her voice.

“Maybe all of you have noticed, it’s pretty noticeable, that my voice is not what it once was,” she said. “So, I wanted to share with you that I’ve been diagnosed with two movement disorders.”

One, cervical dystonia, which is also known as spasmodic torticollis, can cause neck muscles to contract involuntarily. Salier said this makes it “impossible” for her to center her head without shaking.

The tremor makes it impossible for her to make “connections, muscularly, and structurally.” As a result, “I am completely physically unable to hold a straight tone the way I used to.”

“Unfortunately there’s no cure for these, so the honest fact is that my voice will not be what it was,” she also said. The pair added they will be joined by Lucy Wainwright Roche on the road, who will assist with some songs.

“I just hope that you can have some grace with my struggles for this particular touring year,” Saliers added. “We’re gonna work hard to make it good. And then whatever the future holds we’ll see.”

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Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

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